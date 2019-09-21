'Immaculate Reception' picked as best play in NFL history

(CNN) There's always a debate, it seems, around the "Immaculate Reception," the unbelievable winning play from a 1972 AFC divisional playoff game in which Pittsburgh Steelers halfback Franco Harris plucked a deflected pass and ran for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Now there's more debate after the NFL Network named it the top play in the 100 years of the league.

"The Catch," a game-winning pass from Joe Montana to Dwight Clark from the NFC Championship game in January 1982, was the No. 2 play as voted on by panel of national media members.

In 1972, there was debate about whether another Steeler had touched the ball and whether Harris' catch was legal. Now there is debate about whether other plays are more deserving for the top spot.

"It's been 46 years since the Immaculate Reception, but the play still amazes me like it did when I was a kid. Where did Franco Harris come from? Thanks for letting me help with #NFL100, @NFL," Dr. Mehmet Oz tweeted

Read More