A Louisiana police captain was killed and another officer injured after a routine traffic stop ended in a shootout

(CNN) A Louisiana police captain was killed and another officer was wounded Friday after a routine traffic stop ended in a shootout, CNN affiliate WVUE reported.

The police chase began after a driver refused to stop, witnesses told the affiliate

Captain Vincent "Vinny" Liberto Jr., 58, leaves behind a wife and seven children, many of whom are active law enforcement officers and military members, the Mandeville Police Department said.

"Captain Liberto was a highly decorated and respected law enforcement officer, who was known across the entire county," the department said.

The other officer was injured and treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound but is expected to survive, Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker said in a Friday press conference. Authorities have not yet released the name of that officer.

Read More