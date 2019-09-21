A Georgia supermarket removed Irish Spring products ahead of the UGA-Notre Dame game. The company trolled back

(CNN) A supermarket in Georgia wanted to make sure everyone knew exactly whose side they were on ahead of the University of Georgia vs. Notre Dame football game on Saturday night.

So Dill's Food City in north Georgia pulled all of the Irish Spring products from its shelves, in a dig at the seventh-ranked Fighting Irish.

"Sorry Dill's customers there will be no Irish Spring at our stores this week. Go Dawgs!" the store wrote on Facebook.

The Dawgs -- that's what fans of the UGA Bulldogs call themselves -- went wild.

Soon enough, Irish Spring caught wind of the whole thing and shot back in true Fighting Irish fashion. But first, they had to actually make a Twitter account

Read More