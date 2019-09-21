How a crowdsourcing website helped rescue 370 people during Tropical Storm Imelda

(CNN) A crowdsourcing website developed during Hurricane Harvey has become an indelible resource for thousands of people in need of help during disasters.

CrowdSource Rescue volunteers helping people during Imelda

Of the more than 46,000 people helped to date through using CrowdSource Rescue , 370 were in southeastern Texas this past week after Imelda -- a tropical storm that weakened to a tropical depression -- thrashed the area, according to founder Matthew Marchetti, 29.

"It was built by Houstonians to help Houston," Marchetti told CNN. "So when another storm threatens Houston or its neighbors, it's obviously a bit personal. It has been a sight to behold, watching Houstonians quickly snap back in to the attitudes of Harvey, asking, 'How can I help someone?' and coming together to help others. There is a resiliency and helpfulness in this city, that is worth bragging to high heavens about."

To date, CrowdSource Rescue has been used during 14 incidents around the US and registered more than 18,000 rescuers and volunteers, according to its website.

