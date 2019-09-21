Breaking News

Manhunt underway for a suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 1:50 PM ET, Sat September 21, 2019

Michael Blackman, 45, is wanted in connection with the Saturday shooting of a Chicago police officer, police say. He&#39;s also a suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a woman, police say.
(CNN)A manhunt is underway in Chicago for a man authorities believe shot a police officer on Saturday, as well as a woman earlier in the week.

Michael Blackman, 45, is wanted on suspicion of shooting a Chicago police officer Saturday morning on the city's South Side, in the 1900 block of West 65th Street, authorities said.
The officer was taken to a hospital, where he or she was "completing surgery and is in stable condition," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
Police officers gather near the site where a Chicago officer was shot Saturday morning.
Blackman also is a suspect in a separate shooting, which injured a woman Wednesday morning in the city's Fulton River District, Chicago police said.
    Police previously said the gunman in Wednesday's shooting was a man on a bicycle, and police released surveillance images of the suspect riding a bicycle in the area that morning.
      Blackman "is considered armed and dangerous," Guglielmi said after the officer was shot Saturday.
      The officer's name and information about what led to Saturday's shooting weren't immediately released.

      CNN's Shawn Nottingham contributed to this report.