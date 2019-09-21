An autistic student needed a quiet place to work. His desk was put in a bathroom stall

(CNN) A school district in Washington state is facing criticism for putting an autistic student's desk in a bathroom stall after his mother said he needed a "quiet place" to do his best work.

Danielle Goodwin told CNN affiliate KOMO that she had discussed her 11-year-old son's special needs with his teacher. But when they showed up at Whatcom Middle School in Bellingham, Washington, this week, they found is desk in a bathroom stall, Goodwin said.

"I was stunned," she told the station Thursday. "I was so shocked I just took the picture because I didn't believe what I was seeing."

Goodwin did not respond to CNN's request for comment on Saturday, but she shared the picture on Facebook , showing her son's desk over the toilet, and his chair next to the bathroom sink.

She asked if he could work in the library and was told no, Goodwin said in the Facebook post. She was also told that "it was fine for him to be in there" because the school didn't use the space as a bathroom."

