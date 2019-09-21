Albania struck by 5.6-magnitude earthquake, injuring at least 37

(CNN) At least 37 people were injured on Saturday when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Albania.

The earthquake struck along Albania's central coast near the port city of Durrës, according to the United States Geological Survey , about 35 kilometers west of the capital Tirana.

A trauma hospital in Tirana reported 37 injuries, according to public broadcaster Albanian Radio and TV.

Prime Minister Edi Rama canceled a trip to New York, CNN affiliate A2 reported, and he's expected to return home from Frankfurt.