American drowns after proposing to his girlfriend underwater in Tanzania

(CNN) A Louisiana man has drowned after proposing to his girlfriend underwater while the couple was vacationing in Tanzania.

Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were staying in Pemba Island, CNN affiliate WBRZ reports , in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged beneath the ocean surface off the east coast of Africa.

Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine.

Weber proposed on Thursday by swimming underwater and holding a handwritten note against the bedroom windows, according to a video Antoine posted Friday on Facebook, before presenting a ring.

The note, which Weber had placed inside a transparent plastic bag, read, "I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. BUT...Everything I love about you I love more EVERY DAY!

"Will you please be my WIFE," the note continued. "Marry me???"

