Venus was potentially habitable until a mysterious event happened

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:47 PM ET, Fri September 20, 2019

Research suggests Venus may have had water oceans billions of years ago. A land-ocean pattern was used in a climate model to show how storm clouds could have shielded ancient Venus from strong sunlight and made the planet habitable.
Jupiter&#39;s moon Europa, which has a subsurface ocean beneath an icy crust, has also been found to contain table salt. Tara Regio is the yellowish area to left of center where researchers identified an abundance of sodium chloride.
Europa has also been found to have plumes that eject water vapor and icy material.
An artistic impression of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. Radar detected a lake of liquid water beneath the surface.
Two meteorites, called Monahans and Zag, are the first discovered to contain the ingredients for life: liquid water, amino acids, hydrocarbons and other organic matter. The organic matter was found in purple and blue salt and potassium crystals that were part of the meteorites.
NASA is exploring the ocean worlds in our solar system as part of the search for life outside of Earth.
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth&#39;s surface is covered with water, making life possible.
