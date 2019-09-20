Venus was potentially habitable until a mysterious event happened

Photos: Water in the solar system Research suggests Venus may have had water oceans billions of years ago. A land-ocean pattern was used in a climate model to show how storm clouds could have shielded ancient Venus from strong sunlight and made the planet habitable. Hide Caption 1 of 19

Photos: Water in the solar system Jupiter's moon Europa, which has a subsurface ocean beneath an icy crust, has also been found to contain table salt. Tara Regio is the yellowish area to left of center where researchers identified an abundance of sodium chloride. Hide Caption 2 of 19

Photos: Water in the solar system Europa has also been found to have plumes that eject water vapor and icy material. Hide Caption 3 of 19

Photos: Water in the solar system An artistic impression of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. Radar detected a lake of liquid water beneath the surface. Hide Caption 4 of 19

Photos: Water in the solar system Two meteorites, called Monahans and Zag, are the first discovered to contain the ingredients for life: liquid water, amino acids, hydrocarbons and other organic matter. The organic matter was found in purple and blue salt and potassium crystals that were part of the meteorites. Hide Caption 5 of 19

Photos: Water in the solar system NASA's Cassini mission has evidence of an ocean inside Saturn's largest moon, Titan , which might be as salty as the Earth's Dead Sea. Hide Caption 6 of 19

Photos: Water in the solar system NASA is exploring the ocean worlds in our solar system as part of the search for life outside of Earth. Hide Caption 7 of 19

Photos: Water in the solar system Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth's surface is covered with water, making life possible. Hide Caption 8 of 19