He served in the United States Air Force and strangers packed his funeral to give him the recognition he deserved

(CNN) United States Air Force veteran Lyndon Badgett had no surviving friends or family members when he died. But his funeral was far from quiet.

Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center posted on Facebook this week about an unsuccessful search for relatives of the veteran.

"Funeral Directors witness many sad occasions as they serve families in their time of grief," it said. "Among those sad situations are those people who have no family or friends."

But nevertheless, the home arranged for Badgett to receive full military honors. The Patriot Guard had also agreed to be in attendance, the funeral said. But no one expected what happened next.

Strangers packed the veteran's funeral Thursday, which was held at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, CNN affiliate WTVF reported. Hundreds of fellow veterans were in attendance, the affiliate said, many of whom didn't even know Badgett's name. The crowd couldn't fit inside the chapel.

