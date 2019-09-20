2 Muslim men say their American Airlines flight was canceled over 'security concerns'

(CNN) Two Muslim men say their American Airlines flight was canceled after security concerns were raised by on-board crew members. They claim the FBI said the concerns were voiced after one of them was heard flushing twice inside the plane's bathroom. The aircraft was operated by Mesa Airlines.

"It was the most horrible, humiliating day of my life," Issam Abdallah said during a news conference at the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Thursday.

"This is absurd, unacceptable and un-American," said Abderraoof Alkhawaldeh.

"Those who are responsible must be held accountable," he said during the news conference.

American Airlines said the flight was canceled "due to concerns raised by a crew member and a passenger."

