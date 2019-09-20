How just 3 easy gratitude rituals can lead to greater success

(CNN) Want to be the next big success story? Start by celebrating World Gratitude Day this Saturday. Continue by celebrating the next day. And the next day. And the next day.

Studies show that committing to a daily ritual of gratitude expression can lead to greater success in many aspects of your life. When you express gratitude, you are taking a step back and looking at the big picture of your life. In order to achieve success, you have to define what success means to you. Does it mean a happy and balanced life? A powerful job? A big family? Whatever success means for you, creating a routine that includes gratitude can help you get where you want to be.

These three steps are an easy approach to integrating gratitude into your daily routine.

1. Identify one thing you are grateful for every night before you fall asleep

Instead of lying in bed thinking about the stresses of tomorrow, think about all the things you are grateful for in your life. Start with the simple things like the food you ate that day or the great new song you discovered on your commute to work. Then focus on the things that matter to you: the people in your life, your health, your job, your friends. (Be careful not to focus on materialistic things.) Ending each day on a positive note can have numerous health and mental benefits including lower blood pressure, lower anxiety, stronger immune system, and better sleeping habits, according to research . Isn't that a recipe for success right there?

