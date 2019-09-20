DC police searching for at least two suspects after shooting kills 1 and injures 5

(CNN) Two men armed with an AK-style rifle are on the run after opening fire in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Washington DC, leaving one dead and five injured, police said.

Metropolitan Police are investigating the multiple shooting that happened on the 1300 block of Columbia Road about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the shooting was a drive-by conducted by two male suspects in a light-colored Nissan sedan and armed with an AK-style rifle, authorities said.

When police arrived, they found six victims -- five men and one woman -- suffering from gunshot wounds, said Stuart Emerman, a district commander. One of the victims was dead at the scene and the other five were transported to local hospitals with conditions varying from critical to noncritical.

The suspects were last seen near the scene of the shooting, police said.