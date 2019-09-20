Here's where you can see the Bat Signal on Batman Day this Saturday

(CNN) Holy smokes, Batman! It's the bat signal!

The familiar shape will illuminate the sky above 11 cities across the world on Saturday, which is Batman Day, the caped crusader's 80th anniversary.

Friends of the DC Comics superhero can gather outside at 8 p.m. local time to see the signal flash in the "dark knight."

Here are the cities where you'll see the call to action.

Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11

Barcelona at Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya

London at the Senate House

São Paulo at Itaúsa - LMB

New York TBA

Montreal at Complex Dupuis

Mexico City at Torre Reforma

Los Angeles at City Hall

