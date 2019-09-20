Kitchen and home appliances up to 50% off for Walmart's Fall Savings Event

There are two types of kitchen products: those that make cooking possible (think: knives, pots and pans) and those that streamline your meal prep process (think appliances). Both are important, but the latter tend to be considered investment pieces, often because of their higher price tag. For instance, a KitchenAid stand mixer would cut your baking times in half, but dropping hundreds, even on what's considered the Rolls Royce of stand mixers? Let's wait for it to go on sale.

Well guess what: That mixer is on sale right now. Walmart is hosting its Fall Savings Event now through September 27, and there are dozens of items in the home category upwards of 50% off their original price. And yes, that includes the aforementioned KitchenAid stand mixer, which is down to just $199. In fact, there are a lot of premium-quality items that are up for grabs. There's a version of the Instant Pot for under 50 bucks, and prices on Hamilton programmable coffee makers have been cut in half.

And that's just in the kitchen category—there are plenty of other major home markdowns, including the likes of Dyson, Somerset Home, Bissell and more.

Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best markdowns we found in the home and kitchen space that you can shop right now.

KitchenAid Mini 3.5 Quart Stand Mixer ($199, originally $329.99; walmart.com): This KitchenAid mini mixer is ideal for those with limited counter spaces who still want to benefit from one of the best stand mixers on the market. With one of these appliances on hand, you'll be whipping, kneading, mixing and even rolling pastas nearly hands-free. Have more space on hand in your kitchen? The larger 4.5 quart option is also on sale for half off, making it just $209.

Faberware Compact Oil-Less Fryer ($28.29, originally $44.48; walmart.com): Air Fryers allow you to indulge in your favorite fried foods without the excess oil and grease. Faberware's device, for instance, can bake, grill, toast and fry foods up to 30% faster than traditional methods, but with little to no oil needed.

Hamilton Beach 2-Way FlexBrew Coffee Maker ($89, originally $178; walmart.com): When you're seriously sleep deprived, there's nothing like waking up in the morning to a pot of Joe hot and ready for you. A programmable coffee maker, like the FlexBrew, does just that, and allows you to preset your brews with a built-in timer. The device features the standard coffee pot design as well as a single brewing compartment that can fill a travel mug or single cup of coffee.

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cookers ($49, originally $99; walmart.com): The Internet darling Instant Pot is a favorite among food bloggers, home cooks and professionals alike. The device takes all the manual labor out of pressure cooking, slow cooking, cooking rice, steaming, sauteing and more. It's especially helpful for those who don't have all the time in the world to slave over a stovetop (like the FlexBrew, you can punch a few buttons and let the machine do all the work).

BISSELL DeepClean Deluxe Pet Carpet Cleaner ($243, originally $359.99; walmart.com): Pet owners know the struggle of cleaning up after Fido, especially on carpeting that's easily susceptible to staining. That's why BISSELL has created a carpet cleaner aimed specifically at targeting stains and hair left behind by your pets, complete with a fitted stain trapper tool and a powerful nozzle that prevents hair clogs.

100% Cotton Hotel 6-Piece Towel Set by Somerset Home ($29.99, originally $50.73; walmart.com): When it comes to bathroom linens, we all want the same things: soft, absorbent and durable towels that feel like they've been taken straight from a 5 star hotel. Somerset Home's discounted set checks all of those boxes, and they cost far less than you'd expect for linens of this quality.

Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum ($109, originally $139.99; walmart.com): Dyson has long been thought of as the be-all, end-all of vacuum cleaners. Its designs are incredibly powerful, picking up even the smallest of dirt and debris. Its handled vacuum is especially good for getting into the nooks and crannies of your car, where crumbs from road trip meals or pet hair have been left behind.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.