For one day only, save big on your fall wardrobe during Eileen Fisher's sale

CNN Underscored partnered with Eileen Fisher to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

For well over three decades, Eileen Fisher has been the sartorial destination for sensible, reliable and fashionable casualwear. The label has a reputation for both quality and sustainability, and its collection of tops, pants, dresses, accessories and loungewear feature timeless, eco-conscious designs that are well constructed.

The idea is that you won't have to replace these staples during the duration of the fall season. In fact, you'll likely find yourself cherishing your Eileen Fisher sweaters and dresses this time next year. These are the joy-inducing articles of clothing Marie Kondo would approve of.

And the brand's latest crop of designs don't disappoint. They include jewel-toned wool jackets, lightweight turtleneck tunics and on-trend wide-leg denim.

What impresses us the most is that all of the styles feel like they were designed around our lifestyle, instead of the other way around. Silhouettes are stackable, materials are soft to the touch and the designs are flowy without feeling bulky. They're ideal if you'll spend the next few months apple picking, traveling or running out to grab a PSL. And if you're more partial to staying indoors, well, they work just as well for that, too.

For a limited time only (read: 24 hours), you can scoop up a number of these must-haves for a fraction of the price. From Sept. 21-22, shoppers who spend $250 will receive $50 off their order, and orders $500 or above will get $100 off their shopping cart.

Here's some of our favorite finds we're adding to our online basket (and think you should, too):

Boiled Wool Shawl Collar Jacket in Responsible Wool ($448; eileenfisher.com): Jewel tones were made for fall. This dark mustard yellow hue will provide a subtle contrast to the blacks and grays that dominate your closet this time of year. And these jackets are made with responsible wool, meaning they meet the brand's highest standard for environmental and social impact (this piece is dyed without hazardous chemicals, uses less water and energy in the manufacturing process and is created from merino wool sourced by sustainable ranchers).

Tencel Jersey Turtleneck Tunic ($168; eileenfisher.com): Think of a turtleneck tunic as your basic tee for fall and winter. You can wear it under other sweaters for added warmth, under some of your warmer weather dresses to transition them into the colder season or on its own. Sky's the limit.

Boiled Wool Jersey Lantern Dress ($268; eileenfisher.com): We love a dress that can do double duty. Add statement jewelry and heels and this Lantern dress is ready for days at the office and cocktail hours. Want to turn it into a weekend outfit? A pair of booties and a plush cardigan will do the trick.

Undyed Organic Cotton Stretch Wide-Leg Jean ($178; eileenfisher.com): Contrary to popular belief, white can be worn well past Labor Day. In fact, paired with a wide-leg design, white denim can be a solid fall option. Just close your eyes and imagine these jeans paired with a bulky sweater, tan leather ankle boots and a camel colored wide-brim hat. Cool, right?

Billie Tumbled Nubuck Bootie ($250; eileenfisher.com): Speaking of tan leather ankle boots, meet the Billie Tumbled Nubuk Bootie. This stylish footwear features a comfortable design crafted around your foot's major pain points (arch, heel and toe) and a manageable heel, aka you'll be wearing these practically every single day.

Recycled Cotton Blocks Scarf ($109; eileenfisher.com): No fall wardrobe is complete without a chunky scarf — it's like having a ship without an anchor or pancakes without syrup (it's just wrong, people!). To check that box off your shopping list is the Recycled Cotton Blocks Scarf, which is woven in Italy from yarn spun from textile waste.

Tencel Terry Leggings ($98; eileenfisher.com): Remember when we waxed poetic on tunics? Well, one popular way to sport them is over a pair of stretchy and soft opaque leggings (like this pair). And in true Eileen Fisher fashion, this piece is made out of sustainable fiber from trees and also meets the brand's strict high standard for environmental impact.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.