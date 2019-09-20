15 top picks from BaubleBar's Friends & Family sale

Fresh, in-the-moment accessories are one of the easiest ways to breathe new life into your favorite fall staples — so the timing of BaubleBar's Friends & Family sale couldn't be more perfect as we transition seasons. Now through Sept. 23 (hurry!), you'll get 25% off with the code FF25. This doesn't include sale items, but you'll score nice prices with free shipping when you spend $25. Let the accessorizing begin!

Earrings

Ashaya Druzy Drops ($36 or $27 with code; baublebar.com): From the glitzy neutrals to the unique hexagon shape, there's a lot to love about these textured earrings.

Valentina Resin Heart Stud Earrings in navy ($34 or $25.50 with code; baublebar.com): Pair these with a navy or black turtleneck and a low pony — and enjoy the compliments as they roll in.

Mini Mila Hoop Earrings ($36, or $27 with code; baublebar.com): Hammered jewelry never goes out of style, and these flat gold hoops are versatile enough for any occasion.

Dino Huggie Hoop Earrings ($38 or $28.50 with code; baublebar.com): Dainty enough to not be silly and with white enamel to keep things sleek, these adorable dinosaur earrings will add an element of surprise to your OOTD.

Vanetta Resin Stud Earrings ($34 or $25.50 with code; baublebar.com): Give your tortoise shell obsession a burst of energy with these spectacular studs.

Charilette 18k Gold Vermeil Safety Pin Earrings in Black ($74 or $55.50 with code; baublebar.com): Intrigued by the safety pin trend, but not sure it's your style? Try these. The crusted black stone closures take the earrings from cheeky to chic.

Rio Pearl Huggie Hoops in Multi ($42 or $31.50 with code; baublebar.com): Not all statement earrings need to be huge. Glass pearls and stones are set in these chunky hoops that hug your lobes.

Dolly 360 Stud Earrings ($38 or $28.50 with code; baublebar.com): Don't you love when an earring back looks like anything other than an earring back? Us too.

Everything else

Mini Alidia Ring ($44 or $33 with code; baublebar.com): To be clear, it's not a mini ring — it's a mini version of BaubleBar's popular Alidia ring. At about two-thirds the original's size, you can choose from over a dozen colors.

Aphia Pearl Y-Chain Necklace ($38 or $28.50 with code; baublebar.com): Whether you layer it or wear it alone, this delicate brass necklace is anchored by a goes-with-anything keshi pearl pendant.

Engravable Lock Pendant Necklace ($58 or $43.50 with code; baublebar.com): Padlocks are another trend you're about to see more of this season. Make it personal with an engraving of your choice.

Serilda Ring ($46 or $34.50 with code; baublebar.com): Because sometimes you just gotta go big or go home.

Initial Pearl Hair Pin ($18 or $13.50 with code; baublebar.com): Whether it's your next date or a future holiday party, a cool hair accessory helps tell 'em exactly who you are.

Ciara Ear Cuff ($24 or $18 with code; baublebar.com): A little bit glam, a little bit edge: This sparkly ear cuff is a cool way to up the ante on your personal style.

Erin Bracelet ($26 or $19.50 with code; baublebar.com): Add a simple but sweet touch to your jeans-and-a-top ensemble with this beaded bracelet.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.