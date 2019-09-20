Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Alexis Grace and Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 4:54 PM ET, Fri September 20, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Brad Pitt gives his take on fatherhood. Sex work is legal in Senegal. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Opinion: Cokie Roberts is gone and I'm angry as hell

Lead Cokie Roberts Live Jake Tapper_00001919
People across the country are mourning the death of journalist, Cokie Roberts. But award-winning journalist Linda Ellerbee has a different take on it.

Sex work is legal here. But only if you register with the police

    Senegal has new, unique rules on sex work. Get an inside look from women who now hold valid IDs as sex workers.
    Read More

    YouTube is taking away some verified checkmarks

    YouTube is making changes to its verification program. A few of the platform's stars explain their frustration with the most recent development.

    Brad Pitt opens up

    The actor discusses an encounter with Harvey Weinstein, his ideals on masculinity and parental relationships in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

    London Fashion Week's most talked moments

    This year London's fashion week delivered impressive collections that blended eccentricity, intelligence and politics, with notable nods to women who embody feminist views.

    The Washington Monument reopens

    After $15 million in repair work, one of Washington, D.C.'s most iconic landmarks reopened for visitors this week. Here's what you should know before visiting.

      How to survive an adult bully

      Today's fast-paced society paired with a national epidemic of sleep deprivation can make anyone behave like a jerk. Here's how you can handle this toxic behavior.