Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Brad Pitt gives his take on fatherhood. Sex work is legal in Senegal. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
People across the country are mourning the death of journalist, Cokie Roberts. But award-winning journalist Linda Ellerbee has a different take on it.
Senegal has new, unique rules on sex work. Get an inside look from women who now hold valid IDs as sex workers.
YouTube is making changes to its verification program. A few of the platform's stars explain their frustration with the most recent development.
The actor discusses an encounter with Harvey Weinstein, his ideals on masculinity and parental relationships in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
This year London's fashion week delivered impressive collections that blended eccentricity, intelligence and politics, with notable nods to women who embody feminist views.
After $15 million in repair work, one of Washington, D.C.'s most iconic landmarks reopened for visitors this week. Here's what you should know before visiting.
Today's fast-paced society paired with a national epidemic of sleep deprivation can make anyone behave like a jerk. Here's how you can handle this toxic behavior.