(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- As President Trump hosts Australia's leader at the White House, a key Democrat vows Congress will get to the bottom of the whistleblower's complaint.

-- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

-- "House Hunters" host Suzanne Whang, the voice and face of the HGTV hit show for almost a decade, is dead at 56.

-- A Delta plane traveling from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale dropped almost 30,000 fee t, causing chaos among passengers. It landed safely in Tampa.

-- Kenya Moore of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and her husband have split after two years.

-- A single pair of underwear that allegedly belonged to Adolf Hitler's wife, Eva Braun sold at auction for almost $5,000.