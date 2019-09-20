Breaking News

By Alexis Grace and Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 1:52 PM ET, Fri September 20, 2019

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- As President Trump hosts Australia's leader at the White House, a key Democrat vows Congress will get to the bottom of the whistleblower's complaint.
-- Young people worldwide joined climate strikes today. Greta Thunberg, the teen leading today's strikes, wants adults in power to know: "I don't want your hope. I want you to panic."
-- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.
    -- "House Hunters" host Suzanne Whang, the voice and face of the HGTV hit show for almost a decade, is dead at 56.
    -- A Delta plane traveling from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale dropped almost 30,000 feet, causing chaos among passengers. It landed safely in Tampa.
    -- Kenya Moore of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and her husband have split after two years.
    -- In Dakar, Senegal, sex work is legal. But only if you register with the police.
      -- A single pair of underwear that allegedly belonged to Adolf Hitler's wife, Eva Braun sold at auction for almost $5,000.
      -- A 14-year-old boy survived a major brain injury after taking a ship anchor to the head, so his friends and family gave him a fitting new nickname.