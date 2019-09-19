The week in 28 photos

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, center, is surrounded as Republican Rep. Doug Collins, right, argues over committee rules near the end of a hearing where Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, testified in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, September 17. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
Black smoke rises from Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia, in a satellite image taken on Saturday, September 14. Coordinated strikes targeted key Saudi Arabian oil facilities early on Saturday morning, causing a dramatic escalation in tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the strikes were conducted by 10 drones in retaliation for Saudi Arabia's military campaign against the group in Yemen. The US has cast doubt on the Houthi statement, placing blame on the group's benefactors, Iran, instead.Planet Labs/AP
Felicity Huffman leaves federal court after she was sentenced to 14 days in prison following a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal, on Friday, September 13, in Boston. The "Desperate Housewives" actress also will have to serve a year of probation, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.Michael Dwyer/AP
Money sticks out of the back pocket of US President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, on Tuesday, September 17. Tom Brenner/Reuters
The mascot of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, named Bing Dwen Dwen, is unveiled during a ceremony at Shougang Ice Hockey Arena on Tuesday, September 17, in Beijing.Xinyu Cui/Getty Images
People dressed in historical costumes participate in the reopening of the Washington Monument on the National Mall on Thursday, September 19, in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the press regarding to a 2001 photo of himself wearing "brownface," on his campaign plane in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, September 18. Trudeau, who is up for reelection in Canada's October national elections, apologized again on Thursday for wearing blackface in three separate incidents and said he did not know how many times he had put on racist makeup. "What I did hurt them, hurt people who shouldn't have to face intolerance and discrimination because of their identity. This is something I deeply, deeply regret," he said.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/AP
United Automobile Workers union members and supporters on a picket line after the UAW strike began, just past midnight at the General Motors Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, on Monday, September 16. The strike entered its fourth day on Thursday, with nearly 50,000 hourly workers participating across 31 factories and 21 other facilities in nine states primarily in the center of the country. Erin Kirkland/The New York Times/Redux
A model walks the runway at the Matty Bovan Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during London Fashion Week on Friday, September 13. Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe for a service at the family homestead in Kutama village, on Tuesday, September 17. Scores of Zimbabweans gathered on Wednesday, September 11, to pay their respects to Mugabe, whose body was repatriated from Singapore. Following a weekend state funeral with African leaders in the capital of Harare, Mugabe's remains arrived in his home village on September 16 for a subdued farewell. Zinyange Auntony/AFP/Getty Images
Spectators take photos of paratroopers descending on Wednesday, September 18 in Groesbeek, Gelderland, Netherlands. September marks 75 years since paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division landed in Groesbeek as part of the Operation Market Garden in World War II.Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is sworn in before testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, September 17, in Washington, DC. Throughout the roughly six-hour hearing, Lewandowski antagonized Democrats and stonewalled their questions about obstruction of justice during the first official impeachment-related hearing on Capitol Hill in the wake of the Russia investigation. Alex Wong/Getty Images
Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty kiss after getting engaged in the season finale of the sixth season of "Bachelor in Paradise." The episode, which aired on Tuesday, September 17, marked the first time in the "Bachelor" franchise's 17-year history where there was a same-sex proposal.John Fleenor/ABC
Tico, a 20-month-old reticulated giraffe, licks himself as he settles into his enclosure at Wild Place Project on Friday, September 13, after being transferred from an attraction in Copenhagen to join fellow giraffes Tom and Dayo in their 1.8-acre exhibit in South Gloucestershire. Ben Birchall/PA Images/Getty Images
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and 17-year-old climate activist Jamie Margolin, right, testify during a congressional hearing on Wednesday, September 18, in Washington, DC. Thunberg, who recently sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-carbon emissions sailboat, is in the United States to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23. Margolin is from Seattle and is the co-founder of This Is Zero Hour. Alex Wong/Getty Images
A couple sits on the beach as seen through the US-Mexico border fence from Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on Saturday, September 14.Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the Dutch Royal Guard guide their horses through a cloud of thick smoke and gunfire on the beach of Scheveningen, near The Hague, in preparation of the presentation of the Dutch 2020 Budget Memorandum, in the Netherlands, on Monday, September 16.Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters
People watch from a window as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Washington Square Park in New York on Monday, September 16. After her speech, Warren stuck around deep into the New York night on Monday, taking photos with each person who waited in line. The process took nearly five times as long as the candidate spent delivering an impassioned anti-corruption speech to the thousands who filled the park.Gary He/EPA
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel gestures at the vacant podium reserved for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a news conference after their meeting in Luxembourg, on Monday, September 16. Yves Herman/Reuters
Remains of missiles that the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, September 18. Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil on Sunday, September 15. Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Demonstrators hold up their mobile phones as they form a human chain at the Peak, a tourist spot in Hong Kong, on Friday, September 13. Kin Cheung/AP
A dragonfly sits on a blossom in a garden in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, September 15. Martin Meissner/AP
Ange, a 5-day-old newborn baby from Cameroon, sleeps inside the women's shelter of the Ocean Viking humanitarian rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea, on Wednesday, September 18. The baby, his mother and two brothers were among 109 people rescued on Tuesday by the Norwegian-flagged ship operated by SOS Mediterranée and Doctors Without Borders. Renata Brito/AP
The rubble of a neighborhood destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Abaco, Bahamas, on Tuesday, September 17. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rescuers and volunteers work to successfully return a killer whale to sea near Mar Chiquita, Argentina, on Monday, September 16. Seven killer whales were stranded on the coast before rescuers and volunteers returned six of them to sea, but one died in the process. Marina Devo/AP
Revelers celebrate as fireworks explode over the Metropolitan Cathedral to kick off Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City, on Sunday, September 15. See last week in 27 photosRebecca Blackwell/AP