Hurricane Humberto moves past Bermuda and leaves most of the island in the dark

(CNN) Bermuda will be feeling only some leftover winds Thursday as Hurricane Humberto keeps moving further into the Atlantic.

Thursday and become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday, the National Hurricane Center But Humberto won't be a hurricane much longer. It's expected to weakenThursday and become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

By early Thursday, the center had discontinued all warnings for Bermuda as Humberto churned about 195 miles north northeast of Bermuda.

The island was still feeling the storm's tropical storm-force winds Thursday morning, which extended 220 miles from the center.