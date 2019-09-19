A 3-year-old boy was found sleeping on a porch in New York and his parents are missing

(CNN) Buffalo police are looking for the parents of a 3-year-old boy who was found sleeping on a porch Monday morning, a post from the department said.

The boy was wrapped up in a blanket inside a cardboard box that had been left out for cats, CNN affiliate WIVB reported. He was wearing only a diaper, the affiliate said.

"He is a very sweet boy, and he gives a lot of hugs and kisses," his grandmother, Zenaida Colon, told the affiliate.

The mother, father and a family friend of the child, who all live in Florida, were expected to arrive in Buffalo, New York, Sunday evening and are now being treated as missing persons, Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said.

The 3-year-old boy that was found on a porch was wearing nothing but a diaper, CNN affiliate WIVB said

Police identified them as 24-year-old Nicole Merced Plaud, 31-year-old Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon, and 29-year-old Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred, respectively.

Read More