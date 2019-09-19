Murder charges dropped for 5 teens whose accomplice was killed in alleged burglary attempt

(CNN) Last month, five Chicago teenagers were charged with first-degree murder after their alleged accomplice in an attempted burglary was fatally shot by the elderly homeowner.

Now prosecutors are dropping the murder charges against the five teens, the state's attorney of Lake County, Illinois, said in a statement.

The state's attorney, Michael G. Nerheim, reached an agreement with the teens' defense attorneys that "ensures all offenders will be held responsible and face appropriate sentences," he said in statement, after he reviewed the evidence.

The one teenager who was named, 18-year-old Diamond Davis of Chicago, will appear in court Thursday and be charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and a criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. She's expected to plead guilty next week, Nerheim said.

The other teens are juveniles and have not been named. Nerheim did not say what charges they will face, citing laws that restrict the information that can be shared in juvenile court proceedings.

