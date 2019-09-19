A Honduran mother and her toddler drowned in the Rio Grande trying to enter the US, authorities say

(CNN) Idalia Yamileth Herrera Hernandez grew increasingly desperate with her toddler in Mexico as they waited for weeks for their day in court. It never came.

The Honduran mother died with her son, 21-month-old son, Iker Gael Cordova Herrera, while trying to cross the Rio Grande river into Texas, Nelly Jerez, the Honduran vice foreign minister of consular and migration affairs, said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Their bodies were recovered last week in an area near San Felipe Creek in Val Verde County after an "intensive search" by air and water, according to a US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.

Jerez said the pair had recently entered the US and made a request for asylum but they were sent to Matamoros, Mexico, to wait for an immigration court hearing.

Thousands of asylum seekers have been forced to wait in Mexico while their cases are adjudicated in the US under the Migrant Protection Protocols program, informally known as "Remain in Mexico."

