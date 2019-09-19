Breaking News

US drone strike kills 16 civilians in Afghanistan, governor's spokesman says

By Ehsan Popalzai, CNN

Updated 8:32 PM ET, Thu September 19, 2019

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)A drone strike carried out by US forces in eastern Afghanistan killed 16 civilians, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province said Thursday.

The strike Wednesday evening was targeting ISIS militants, the spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, told CNN.
A spokesman for US Forces Afghanistan, Col. Sonny Leggett, had said earlier Thursday that indications were "members of Daesh were among those targeted in the strike" and that the United States was working with local officials to determine whether there was collateral damage. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for ISIS.
Although the area is not inhabited, it is occupied by farmland. Workers who had come from various districts to collect dry fruits at a pine nut farm were hit, Khogyani said.
    Eight people were injured in the drone strike, Khogyani said.

