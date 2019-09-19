Breaking News

How to kick-start your brain in the morning (and no, we don't just mean coffee)

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 6:32 AM ET, Thu September 19, 2019

Setting an alarm might be the only thing that helps you get up in the morning, but try setting one at night to remind you when it&#39;s time to go to bed. Click through our gallery for other tips for better sleep.
Did you know that having warm feet can help you sleep? Pull on a pair of socks before bed to speed up how quickly you&#39;ll fall asleep.
Even the smallest amount of light can disrupt your sleep patterns. Keep your bedroom as dark as possible for the best night&#39;s sleep.
Exercise regularly? You&#39;ll sleep better. Even a few minutes of physical activity a day can help.
Paint your bedroom a tranquil color to make your room a restful one.
Naps, when limited to 30 minutes and not too close to bedtime, won&#39;t interrupt your nightly sleep routine.
Yoga can help you wind down at the end of the day and calm your mind, which also slows your breathing and heart rate for better sleep.
Get some sunlight first thing in the morning. It triggers your brain to stay awake and alert early in the day and helps you ease into sleep a little earlier at night.
(CNN)The alarm goes off and you shudder awake, unsure of where you are. Groggily you recognize your room and slowly roll out of bed thinking, "It can't be morning. Didn't I just go to bed?"

Called sleep inertia, it happens when you suddenly snap out of REM sleep -- a deeper stage of sleep where you dream and your body repairs itself. During that sleep cycle your body is flooded with high levels of melatonin, the body's sleep hormone. Waking with a body packed full of a sleep aid causes disorientation and shaky sensory-motor performance that typically lasts about 30 minutes to an hour.
But if you're sleep deprived (and who isn't these days?), the grogginess can remain for two or more hours.
Sleep inertia can also happen when waking from a daytime snooze that went long, well past the 20 minute power nap that might refresh you.
    The effects of sleep inertia can be disastrous. If you spill your morning coffee or stub your toe on the furniture, consider yourself lucky. After taking an in-flight nap, an Air India Express pilot overshot the landing runway and crashed a plane full of 166 people into a hillside, where it rolled and burst into flames. Only eight survived.
    What to do?

    Now that you're woke, so to speak, to the dangers of a sleep-slogged brain, let's see what science tells us we can do about it.
    Consider cold water
    Lack of sleep may be ruining your sex life
    Can chilly water shock you awake? A