Belgian fighter jet crash leaves pilot stuck on power cable

(CNN) A Belgian Air Force F-16 fighter plane crashed Thursday in western France, leaving one pilot caught on a high-voltage power line.

Both pilots on board the plane ejected from the aircraft near Lorient, France, the Belgian Air Force said on Twitter on Thursday.

NEWS @BeAirForce

- un de nos F16 s'est écrasé près de Lorient en France. Les pilotes ont quitté l'avion avec leurs sieges éjectables. — Belgian Air Force🇧🇪 (@BeAirForce) September 19, 2019

"The pilot and co-pilot were able to eject themselves from their seats before the crash. One is being looked after by the emergency services and the second has his parachute caught on a high-voltage power line," a spokesman for the police in Morbihan, Brittany, told CNN.

The police later confirmed that emergency services had been able to free the pilot caught on the high voltage power line. Both pilots suffered light injuries.

🔴 Un avion de chasse de l'armée belge s'est écrasé ce matin à Pluvigner dans le Morbihan



Dans sa chute, le F16 a heurté cette maison



Les deux pilotes ont réussi à s'éjecter de l'appareil avant le crash pic.twitter.com/R2CrPLQ8om — BFMTV (@BFMTV) September 19, 2019

Local authorities in Morbihan said that 40 firefighters and 20 rescue vehicles had attended the scene, and asked local residents to steer clear of a security perimeter around the crash site. 8 houses were evacuated as a precaution, police told CNN.

Read More