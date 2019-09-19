CNN 10 - September 20, 2019

BLURB

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Though no injuries were reported, oil facilities were damaged by an attack that took place last Saturday in what country?

2. What nation does the U.S. blame for the oil facility attack mentioned in question 1, though the country denies being involved?

3. In what country was another general election held on Tuesday, though the results of it are still unknown as leaders work to form a coalition?

4. Which branch of the U.S. military recently tested a hypersonic sled, which was estimated to have hit the speed of 6,599 miles per hour?

5. What company -- which includes the brands Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet -- saw more than 48,000 of its workers go on strike this week?

6. For the 21st year in a row, Hartsfield-Jackson International received what title for 2018?

7. Prices of what commodity, which is sold by the barrel, rose and fell earlier this week following news events from the Middle East?

8. Scientists in Germany recently suggested that rats are more sophisticated than previously thought, following claims that the animals learned to play what game?

9. What South Korean technology company, which is the world's largest smartphone maker, is hoping innovation will help it overcome challenges both inside and outside its walls?

10. A storm named Imelda has dropped tremendous amounts of rain on Texas, drawing comparisons to a 2017 hurricane named what?

