How to update to watchOS 6 on your Apple Watch

Apple is releasing watchOS 6 today with a host of new features for the Apple Watch.

Two of those new features are Activity Trends and Cycle Tracking. WatchOS6 also brings an App Store to your wrist, dedicated apps for Podcasts, the ability to monitor noise levels around you, various performance boosts and new watch faces.

With Activity Trends, after a few days of tracking, the Apple Watch will recommend methods to boost levels of physical activity, tracked in categories based on "activity rings," which include metrics like distance walked, calories burned and cardio fitness.

Cycle Tracking lets users track their menstrual cycle, including their fertile window, using information logged over time, like symptoms and cycle durations.

To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 6, you will need an iPhone 6s or later, with iOS 13 or later. If you have one of the Apple Watch models below, you're good to go:

Apple Watch Series 1

Apple Watch Series 2

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

It's an easy process

You can update your Apple Watch from your iPhone. Open the Apple Watch app and go to the My Watch tab. From there, tap General and then Software Update.

The two requirements to install are 50% battery life and for the Apple Watch to be on the charger. This is to ensure it doesn't die during installation. Once complete, enter your passcode on the Apple Watch and you're all set.