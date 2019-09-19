Our fave picks from Target's 20th Anniversary Collection -- all under $60

If you're like us, shopping at Target can be like an out-of-body experience: You begin shopping with one or two items on your list and somehow find yourself checking out with a shopping cart full of fabulous things that you had no intention of buying.

If you can relate, get ready, because on your next Target run you're going to have an even harder time restraining yourself to only the items on your shopping list. The retailer just launched its highly anticipated Anniversary Collection, and it's way too good to pass up.

When it comes to designer fashions, rarely do we consider them "affordable." But 20 years ago, Target decided to change that. In 1999, Target teamed up with renowned architect Michael Graves to give shoppers the opportunity to score the hottest designer home decor at real-people prices.

After the collection's massive success, Target went on to collaborate with fashion and home designers on exclusive and limited-edition collections each year, including Anna Sui, Proenza Schouler, Isaac Mizrahi, Rodarte, Missoni, Hunter, Jason Wu and Lilly Pulitzer, to name just a few. Shoppers couldn't get their hands on each collection fast enough.

Now, to celebrate 20 years of groundbreaking design partnerships, Target is opening its archives to bring back nearly 300 iconic limited-edition items from 20 past design collaborations.

Ranging in price from $7 to $160, these items are not only nostalgia-inducing, but fashionably on trend for your wardrobe and home. The 300-piece collection includes womenswear, menswear, children's clothing, accessories, home decor and kitchen essentials. And to further its commitment to inclusivity, Target is including extended sizing in all of the Anniversary Collection's women's apparel.

With 300 stylish pieces to choose from, picking favorites from Target's Anniversary Collection can be tough. To help get your shopping cart started, we've picked out 12 great pieces. Remember, if you see something you love, scoop it up ASAP, because styles are already selling out fast.

Scroll down to shop our top home decor and fashion picks, and more from Target's Anniversary Collection available now.

Women's Fashion

Anna Sui for Target Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Belted Mini Shirtdress ($50; target.com)

Zac Posen for Target Safety-Pin Print Cap-Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Maxi Dress ($60; target.com)

Isaac Mizrahi for Target Floral Print Sleeveless Square-Neck Pleated Dress ($50; target.com)

Men's Fashion

Stephen Sprouse for Target Men's USA Graffiti Print Swim Shorts ($30; target.com)

3.1 Phillip Lim for Target Camo Print Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt ($30; target.com)

3.1 Phillip Lim for Target Long-Sleeve Collared Button-Down Shirt ($30; target.com)

Accessories

Hunter for Target Backpack Cooler ($50; target.com)

Missoni for Target Colore Zig Zag Silk Scarf ($20; target.com)

Lilly Pulitzer for Target Double Zip Cosmetic Train Case Fan Dance Print ($22; target.com)

Home Decor

Michael Graves for Target 22.8-Ounce Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker ($20; target.com)

Marimekko for Target Cotton Napkin Set ($10; target.com)

John Derian for Target Photo Frame Geranium Print Green ($10; target.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.