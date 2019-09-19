'Friends' fans: You can now buy Rachel Green's look at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren, the brand known for its classic, timeless styles, has just launched a collection inspired by Jennifer Aniston's character in the equally classic sitcom, "Friends."

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Bloomingdale's, the collection — cleverly named "The One Where They Wore Ralph Lauren" — doesn't replicate outfits from the show. It features pieces that draw inspiration from Rachel's character, but are brought up to date to suit a 2019 closet.

Here are some of the fall and winter outfits Ralph Lauren has curated on its site, with "Friends"-appropriate collection names to accompany. Enjoy!

All pieces available on Ralph Lauren: Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater ($198), Pleated Lambskin Miniskirt ($698), Brie Leather Boot ($898), Leopard-Print Haircalf Coat ($2,998)

All pieces available on Ralph Lauren: Bullion-Patch Corduroy Blazer ($195), Cotton Poplin Shirt ($69.50), Corduroy Straight-Leg Pant ($115)

All pieces available on Ralph Lauren: Sheepskin Moto Jacket ($798), Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater ($398), Cotton-Blend Pant ($328), Leather Large Bellport Tote ($898)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.