'Friends' fans: You can now buy Rachel Green's look at Ralph Lauren

Noelle Ike, CNN Underscored
Thu September 19, 2019

Ralph Lauren, the brand known for its classic, timeless styles, has just launched a collection inspired by Jennifer Aniston's character in the equally classic sitcom, "Friends."

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Bloomingdale's, the collection — hilariously named "The One Where They Wore Ralph Lauren" — doesn't replicate outfits from the show. It features pieces that draw inspiration from Rachel's character, but are brought up to date to suit a 2019 closet.

Here are some of the fall and winter outfits Ralph Lauren has curated on its site, with "Friends"-appropriate collection names to accompany. Enjoy!

Scene 1: Central Perk

All pieces available on Ralph Lauren: Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater ($198), Pleated Lambskin Miniskirt ($698), Brie Leather Boot ($898), Leopard-Print Haircalf Coat ($2,998)

Scene 2: The Apartment

All pieces available on Ralph Lauren: Bullion-Patch Corduroy Blazer ($195), Cotton Poplin Shirt ($69.50), Corduroy Straight-Leg Pant ($115)

Scene 3: The Taxi

All pieces available on Ralph Lauren: Sheepskin Moto Jacket ($798), Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater ($398), Cotton-Blend Pant ($328), Leather Large Bellport Tote ($898)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.