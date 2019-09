(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- A smoldering Washington intelligence mystery exploded into a full-on confrontation between House Democrats and the White House over communications between President Trump and an unidentified foreign leader.

-- A second photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing racist makeup emerged late Wednesday night as the scandal puts his reelection bid in turmoil.

-- People in southeastern Texas are urgently warned to stay indoors as Imelda causes widespread flooding.

-- A few bones and teeth recovered from a cave in Siberia give researchers an idea of what ancient humans might have looked like.

-- Iran's foreign minister has warned of "all-out war" in the event of US or Saudi military strikes against his country.