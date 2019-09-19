(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- A smoldering Washington intelligence mystery exploded into a full-on confrontation between House Democrats and the White House over communications between President Trump and an unidentified foreign leader.
-- A second photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing racist makeup emerged late Wednesday night as the scandal puts his reelection bid in turmoil.
-- People in southeastern Texas are urgently warned to stay indoors as Imelda causes widespread flooding.
-- A few bones and teeth recovered from a cave in Siberia give researchers an idea of what ancient humans might have looked like.
-- Iran's foreign minister has warned of "all-out war" in the event of US or Saudi military strikes against his country.
-- iOS 13 is available to download now. Here's what's new.
-- A numbing medicine turned a woman blue. Literally.
-- Judge Simon Cowell called it one of the best seasons ever and on Wednesday night, "America's Got Talent" crowned one of its most popular contestants.
-- A university studied the water quality on planes. You may want to skip the coffee on these two airlines.