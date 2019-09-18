VA puts regional director on leave after veteran found covered in ants at assisted-living facility

(CNN) The head of the Veterans Health Administration announced a series of major changes at an assisted-living facility days after a dying Air Force veteran was twice found covered in ants in his bed.

Joel Marrable, who served in Vietnam, was living out his final days at the Eagles' Nest Community Living Center in the Atlanta VA Medical Center, a US Department of Veterans Affairs facility.

But in the days before his death Saturday, he was twice found with ants all over him. Photos showed scores of bites on his body, his daughter said last week.

"What happened at Eagles' Nest was unacceptable, and we want to ensure that Veterans and families know we are determined to restore their trust in the facility," Veterans Health Administration Executive in Charge Dr. Richard Stone said in a statement. "Transparency and accountability are key principles at VA, and they will guide our efforts in this regard."

Marrable's daughter, Laquana Ross, said last week she is not upset with the VA over the ants, but wanted her father's story to prompt change.

