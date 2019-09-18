Suspect in Tuscaloosa police officer's killing charged with capital murder

(CNN) Authorities charged a 20-year-old man Wednesday with capital murder in this week's fatal shooting of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, police officer Dornell Cousette.

Cousette, 40, was attempting to arrest Luther Watkins Jr. on multiple felony warrants Monday when Watkins killed him, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said.

Watkins, who was injured when he and Cousette exchanged gunfire, is being held without bail at an undisclosed location for security reasons, the sheriff's office said.

"I would like to say that the family of Investigator Cousette is foremost in our thoughts, and the investigators of the violent crimes unit working this case have but one goal in mind: obtaining all facts and evidence to provide to the district attorney's office for a successful prosecution," Lt. Jack Kennedy of the sheriff's violent crimes unit said following the shooting.

Luther Bernard Watkins Jr. Watkins has been charged with capital murder.

Prior to the shooting, Watkins was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, as well two more first-degree robbery counts stemming from incidents on September 6 and 10, police said.

