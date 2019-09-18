Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the Atlantic and could become a hurricane later this week

(CNN) Another tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic and could strengthen into a hurricane by the end of the week.

Jerry, the 10th named storm of this year's Atlantic Hurricane Season, was 960 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches the northern Leeward islands Friday into Saturday morning, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

But it's too soon to tell if the islands will be impacted, the hurricane center said.

The storm is moving west northwest at 13 mph and could also impact the Lesser Antilles by early Saturday morning, Guy said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Imelda is expected to dump heavy rain -- as much as 15 inches in two days -- over eastern Texas and Louisiana, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.