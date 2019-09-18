A Pennsylvania state senator has been charged with possession of child pornography, attorney general says

(CNN) Pennsylvania State Sen. Michael Folmer is facing charges of possession of child pornography, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday in a news release.

Authorities found images of child pornography on the senator's phone after executing a search warrant Tuesday inside Folmer's Lebanon, Pennsylvania, home, the release said.

CNN has reached out to Folmer's office for comment.

An investigation was launched after a tip reported that Tumblr had discovered a user who uploaded an image of child pornography using the application, the release said. Further investigation led to Folmer's home, it said.

"This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol," Shapiro said in a statement.

Read More