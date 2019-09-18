Wildlife officials ban the trapping of this cute, weasely creature in a bid to revive its population

(CNN) There are fewer than 200 of the beady-eyed and bushy-tailed Humboldt marten in Oregon. But conservation groups are hoping that number will rise in light of new restrictions on trapping.

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to ban the trapping of the Humboldt marten, a subspecies of the weasel family that's grown increasingly rare. The rule bars trapping in the two national forests in the state where the only two marten populations live.

There are fewer than 200 of the fuzzy, ferret-like animals left in Oregon's forests, according to a statement from a coalition of conservation groups that petitioned to protect them.

"I'm so relieved Humboldt martens will scamper wild and free in our coastal forests without fear of dying in a trap," said Tierra Curry, senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. "Banning trapping is a big first step toward safeguarding these cute creatures. Now we need wildlife crossings on highways and reconnected forest habitats."

The Humboldt marten is a speedy, lightweight hunter, but even it falls prey to fur traps. New restrictions on trapping should help revive its dwindling population.

The Humboldt marten, with its orange coat, pointy ears and squirrely disposition, is undeniably cute (though they are still considered a predator, even if they only weight two pounds). But they've faced a torrent of threats, most human-made.

