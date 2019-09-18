New state law extends the statute of limitations for rape in New York

New York (CNN) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Wednesday that extends the statute of limitations for certain cases of rape and other sex crimes.

He was joined at the signing by actresses who have been active in the Time's Up movement, which aims to combat sexual harassment. They included Julianne Moore, Mira Sorvino, Amber Tamblyn and Michelle Hurd.

Under the new law, the statute of limitations for reporting second-degree rape increases to 20 years and third-degree rape increases to 10 years. Previously, both were five years.

"There has been an ongoing and pervasive culture of sexual harassment and abuse in our society, and it is made worse by the fact that victims of second- and third-degree rape only have five years to bring a legal claim against their attacker," Cuomo said in a statement. "Five years is an insult to these survivors and today we're providing them more time to come to terms with the trauma they experienced and to seek justice."

The governor added, "This new law recognizes the injustice that has gone on for far too long and honors all the women who have suffered this pain and all the advocates who had the courage to come forward and tell their story so that other women may be spared the pain."

