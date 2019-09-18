Police were called to a California home. They found a mountain lion trapped in the bathroom.

(CNN) A California couple watching TV at home Sunday evening got an unwelcome visitor: a mountain lion that wandered in through their open door.

Edward and Kathy Sudduth of Sonora heard a loud slam and were soon met by the big cat, which they think must have been chasing a neighbor's pet. It took them a moment to register what was going on, the pair told CNN affiliate KTXL

"His tail was pretty close to me so I just 'thwipped' it a little," said Edward Sudduth, 84.

That touch and the couple's noises sent the animal running into the bathroom, where it became locked inside.

Sudduth and his wife, 87, barricaded themselves safely into another room, then called 911 for help to get the unwanted visitor out of their home.