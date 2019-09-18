Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl in New Jersey who may have been abducted from playground

(CNN) New Jersey officials issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl who authorities say may have been abducted from a playground on Monday.

The child, Dulce Maria Alavez, may have been taken by a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male, the Bridgeton Police department said . The possible suspect is described as between 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build, no facial hair, and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt, police said.

The man drove off with Dulce in a red van with tinted windows and a sliding passenger side door, the alert says.

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a koala bear on the front, black and white checkered long pants with a flower design, and white sandals, police said. She is 3-foot-5 and weighs 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers responded to the Bridgeton city park's ball fields and playground area for a report of a missing child at about 4:50 p.m. Monday. The girl's mother told police that Dulce was playing on swings with her 3-year-old brother, as the mother remained about 30 yards away in her vehicle with an 8-year-old relative, police said.

