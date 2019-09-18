Former 'Jersey Shore' star suing city of New York, alleging sexual harassment

(CNN) Angelina Pivarnick, a "Jersey Shore" reality star turned emergency medical technician, filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the city of New York, where she's been working as an emergency responder since 2016, a court document shows.

In the suit filed Monday, Pivarnick alleges she was sexually harassed by two supervisors while working for the New York City Fire Department's Bureau of Emergency Medical Services on Staten Island and retaliated against for filing internal complaints.

In the complaint, Pivarnick says she was the victim of "unwelcome sexual advances, degrading comments about her body, vulgar sexual comments, inappropriate questions about her private relationships and, in one instance, the groping of an intimate part of her body without her consent."

Lt. Jonathan Schechter, the complaint alleges, repeatedly texted Pivarnick about her body and made advances. The complaint says that on one particular occasion, Pivarnick met Schechter in a parking lot outside the station and "grabbed and squeezed her buttocks, putting his hand so low that he also made contact with her vaginal area."

According to the complaint, "Pivarnick made it clear that he should never touch her." After she left, Schechter allegedly sent her a text that read, "That ass! If you only knew the thoughts in my mind."

