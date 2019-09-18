Florida police place yard sign announcing an alleged drug house is 'closed for business'

(CNN) The North Port Police Department wants their community to know that drugs are not welcome in their town as they crack down on "drug houses."

Similar to real estate agents, the NPPD has begun posting signs in front of alleged drug houses that they have shut down. The sign reads: "This drug house closed for business courtesy of the North Port Police Department."

The NPPD tells CNN that this is the first time that they have used this type of sign, but they are not the first -- they learned of the practice from the Flagler County Sheriff's office.

NPPD posted the initial sign in front of a private residence after authorities said they recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and cannabis.

"Throughout the years many tips have come into the NPPD regarding this house and its occupants," NPPD spokesperson Josh Taylor told CNN.

