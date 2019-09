A Florida family mourns their dog after his barking saved them from a house fire

(CNN) A rescue dog in Bradenton, Florida, died while saving the family that had taken him in.

After a fire began engulfing a home in the middle of the night, a Jack Russell terrier barked in alarm to help the family get out in time.

However, the terrier, a rescue dog named Zippy, didn't survive the blaze, CNN affiliate Bay News 9 reports.

Firefighters arrived at the house at 1:59 a.m., according to the City of Bradenton Fire Department.

"The family of four escaped unharmed, thanks in part to the family dog who alerted them to the fire," the department said in a Facebook post. "Unfortunately, the dog was later found deceased."

