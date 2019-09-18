Chick-fil-A employee springs into action to save a customer's life after they went into cardiac arrest

A man who went into cardiac arrest last week at a Chula Vista, California, location was saved in part by Tauya Nenguke, a quick-thinking manager at the restaurant

Nenguke, 22, was working the drive-thru on the evening of September 11 when he said he noticed someone unconscious next to a car in the parking lot, according to CNN affiliate KGTV

Security camera footage shows Nenguke running toward the man in the parking lot, and Nenguke told KGTV that the man wasn't breathing, and his eyes were rolled back.

Luckily, though, Nenguke wants to go to nursing school, and he'd already taken some pre-nursing classes.

