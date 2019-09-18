How a bachelorette trip turned into a relief mission for the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

(CNN) Watching the devastating news from the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian, Rikki Kahley and her friends decided to cancel her bachelorette trip there.

But after talking to a woman working for the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, the group opted to go anyway, transforming the celebration into a relief mission.

So, after a social media campaign, the bride-to-be and her crew brought 40 bags of relief supplies to the islands.

"When we called they said: 'Please don't cancel, we need your tourism,' " Rikki Kahley's mother, Sandy Gibbs Kahley, told CNN. "The lady I spoke with was crying.

Rikki Kahley (right) and her sister Chloe

"I called back the next day and told them it was very hard for us to come celebrate when they were hurting. I asked could we donate our hotels rooms for families. And she said that we could not do that because they would feel bad about kicking them out after a few nights."

