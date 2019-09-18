Two Amish men escape police after being pulled over for drinking and driving their horse and buggy

(CNN) Picture this.

Two Amish men drinking spiked iced tea in a horse and buggy, a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra sitting atop their horse and buggy and a giant stereo system inside.

It's not something you'd expect to see every day. But authorities with the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department in Ohio say that's exactly what they saw during a routine patrol in the county's Amish community.

Deputy Joe Dragovich was on patrol that early morning on September 15. When he attempted to stop and question the two men about drinking and driving, they leapt out of the buggy and made their great escape -- disappearing into the woods on the side of the road, according to the report obtained by CNN affiliate WJW

A call by CNN to obtain a copy of the police report was not immediately returned.

