How climate crisis is accelerating the global spread of deadly dengue fever

By Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 9:30 PM ET, Wed September 18, 2019

Dengue virus is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same type that can spread Zika virus. A bite from a mosquito harboring the virus can result in headaches, rashes and severe joint pains. In serious cases, it can cause internal bleeding and death.
There is no drug for dengue. Patients must be monitored carefully for the onset of the severe form of dengue. Pictured, a nurse looks after a patient with dengue at a hospital in Manila, Philippines.
The main control measures for dengue to date have been to reduce the numbers of mosquitoes by large-scale spraying of insecticides. The chemicals have been deployed in both residential and public spaces in a mass culling of the insects spreading the disease.
Urbanization has aided the spread of dengue, with more than 100 countries now endemic for the disease. Pictured, containers, bottles and tires are perfect breeding sites for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that transmit the dengue virus. The versatile mosquitoes can lay eggs on any shallow surface of water.
Public spraying of insecticides is based on seasonal changes, with more cases expected during rainy seasons in the tropics. But the measures haven&#39;t proven to curb the spread of disease adequately.
Experts believe a vaccine is needed to truly control the disease. A dengue vaccine, called Dengvaxia, recently became available in Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines and El Salvador.
(CNN)Explosive outbreaks of dengue fever have rapidly spread in countries across Asia, killing more than 1,000 people, infecting hundreds of thousands and straining hospitals packed with sick families.

Images from Bangladesh show patients in teeming hospital wards, lying beneath mosquito nets under lurid electric strip lights.
Mothers cool their children from the sticky summer heat with hand-held fans while others rest on hospital floors, holding drips, waiting for a free bed.
This is the worst outbreak Bangladesh has ever seen. Five times as many people were infected in August than the whole of 2018, and so far this year 57 people have died.
    Bangladeshi patients suffering from dengue fever receive treatment at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka on September 3, 2019.
    It's a similar story across the region. Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam have all reported higher than normal cases of the disease and deaths compared to last year. And the Philippines has declared a national dengue epidemic -- 1,107 people have died there since the s