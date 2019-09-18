Three killed in speed boat record attempt in Italy

(CNN) Three people have been killed during an attempt to break a high-speed power boat record in Italy.

The accident, in which the boat crashed into an artificial dam, happened near the finish line at the Lido di Venezia on Tuesday night.

Fabio Buzzi, a 76-year-old Italian businessman and power boat world champion, was among the dead. He was leading the team's attempt to set a record time in the adrenaline-fueled trip from Monaco to Venice.

Italian Luca Nicolini and Dutch pilot Eric Hoorn also died in the crash, according to Rai, Italy's national broadcaster. A fourth man, Italian Mario Invernizzi, survived with injuries.

Buzzi was attempting to break his Monte Carlo to Lido di Venezia record. On Tuesday, he and his crew left Monte Carlo at 3 a.m. local time and were expected to arrive in the Lido at 9 p.m. Buzzi had traveled the same route in the past but had always arrived in daylight hours.

Read More